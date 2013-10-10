BRIEF-Investcorp Bank signs definitive agreement to sell PRO Unlimited to Harvest Partners
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years
Oct 10 Agile Property Holdings Ltd, Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd, KWG Property Holding Ltd, and Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
* Enter a joint agreement for a HK$2.7 billion transferable loan facility Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct