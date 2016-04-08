(Adds statement from landowners' association, paras 24-25)
By Chris Arsenault
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
C enturies-old traditions that led to 430 people owning half of
Scotland's privately held land are soon to become history as
local communities seek to double their ownership in the nation
known for its rugged landscape, sheep, and fine whisky.
While inequality of land ownership is more often associated
with developing nations, Scotland embarked on a campaign to
ensure land was an asset for the many, not the few, with a
landmark bill introduced to the Scottish parliament in 2015.
The move came amid growing tension over the dominance of
large, often absent, land-owners whose hold over the country
dates back to an era when Scotland was a largely agricultural
nation run by the wealthy gentry.
"This is about local communities taking control over their
own destiny from absentee landlords," Peter Peacock, a former
member of the Scottish parliament, campaigner and co-author of a
briefing paper on the reforms, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"Scotland's land grabs took place a couple of hundred years
ago ... now communities are trying to get some balance of
ownership."
COMMON GOOD
The package of changes, contained in the 2015 Land Reform
Bill, defines land as a finite resource that must be protected
in law for the common good and in the public interest.
The third stage of a detailed, 10 part Bill passed in March
and paves the way for a new Land Register to ensure greater
transparency of land ownership and improvements to community
rights to roam common land.
Part of the push to re-balance property interests is also
designed to encourage young people back to live and work in
rural and wilderness areas, particularly the Scottish highlands.
To help them, the Scottish government has been offering free
land grants to community groups, so long as they live and work
in the area, said Peacock who is also Policy Director of
campaign group, Community Land Scotland.
Under a Scottish government initiative, half a million acres
of Scottish land, an area larger than London, have been given to
local communities in the past decade with the objective of
reaching one million acres over the next four years, Peacock
said.
The Scottish Environment Ministry would not provide
additional comments on its land reform policies as the region is
in the midst of an election campaign, a government spokeswoman
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Aileen McLeod, Scotland's Environment, Land Reform and
Climate Change Minister, has committed more than $14 million
annually until 2020 to help communities buy land.
"Owning land can help communities realise their aspirations
and dreams and make a real difference to long term
sustainability," McLeod said in a statement last month.
"This Bill will allow more communities than ever the
opportunity to be involved in the decisions about land that
affect them."
SECURITY
Community Lands Scotland's campaign to double community land
holdings in rural Scotland is part of an international movement
mostly focused in the developing world to increase the amount of
land formally held by communities.
A 2014 report for the Scottish government found that 432
individuals own 50 percent of the land in rural Scotland.
It said half of the territory's land is owned by 0.008
percent of the population of more than 5.3 million people, an
"exceptional" level of inequality for a democracy.
Peacock said much of Scotland's land inequality can be
traced back to a system of aristocratic inheritance, coupled
with a violent campaign in the 1800s to clear small farmers and
residents off their land to make way for large sheep holdings.
This gap between individual owners and local communities has
been further exacerbated by large purchases led by wealthy
investors, including celebrities, who bought vast swathes of
Scottish territory in times of economic turbulence, he said.
One of the most famous investors is U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump. Half-Scottish, Trump has
spoken proudly of his Gaelic heritage and owns two golf courses
in Scotland.
The Land Reform Bill also aims to increase community land
control by giving tenant farmers new rights to keep their land
available for tenants when they retire.
After expressing concern about political rhetoric lambasting
property barons, Scottish Land & Estates, a landowners'
association, issued a cautious statement on the bill.
"We support community land ownership as part of a diverse
range of publicly and privately funded ownership models," David
Johnstone, chairman of Scottish Land & Estates, said in a
statement.
Peacock said in some cases, new government programs will
also allow farmers to buy back land from absentee owners, even
if the owners do not want to sell. In this instance, they would
have to show the land is being neglected or improperly managed.
Sarah Boden, who raises sheep and cows on the island of Eigg
off the coast of Scotland, is one of the residents to benefit
from the government's land plan.
"You can apply to a community trust for a parcel of land,
and effectively get it for free and build your property," Boden
said in an online video promoting the land campaign.
"It gives me a feeling of security and belonging that I
haven't felt anywhere else."
