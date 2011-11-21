Nov 21 Canada's Prophecy Coal Corp
said authorities in Mongolia licensed its unit to
construct a 600 megawatt power plant, sending the company's
shares up 15 percent.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Prophecy said coal for the
power plant, which will be located in Chandgana, will be
supplied from one of the company's coal properties based in the
same area.
The Chandgana Tal coal property contains 141 million tonnes
of measured coal, the company said in a statement.
Chandgana, which is located in southeast central Mongolia,
is linked by paved highway to both Mongolia's capital
Ulaanbaatar and the Trans-Mongolian Railroad, making it directly
accessible via rail to China.
Prophecy, which also owns properties in British Columbia and
Ontario, said it expects to start construction of the power
plant in the first quarter of 2013.
Shares of Prophecy were trading up 9 percent at 58 Canadian
cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)