* Said on Monday it completed acquisition of over 95 pct of the outstanding shares and voting rights of Cameleon Software SA

* PROS previously announced a second tender offer for Cameleon on Sept. 15 at a price of 2.20 euros per share

* PROS plans to request from the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) the implementation of a squeeze-out, and thereafter de-list Cameleon from the NYSE Euronext exchange

