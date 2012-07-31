OSLO, July 31 Prosafe

* Awarded a contract by an undisclosed client for the provision of the Safe Scandinavia accommodation support rig at a project in the British sector of the North Sea.

* The firm period of the contract is 187 days with on-site operations planned to commence April 2013.

* Total value of the contract for the firm period is about USD 58.1 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)