UPDATE 3-German utilities set for multi-billion euro windfall after nuclear tax ruling
* Companies could share 7 billion euro windfall (Adds government reaction, analyst, updates shares)
OSLO, July 31 Prosafe
* Awarded a contract by an undisclosed client for the provision of the Safe Scandinavia accommodation support rig at a project in the British sector of the North Sea.
* The firm period of the contract is 187 days with on-site operations planned to commence April 2013.
* Total value of the contract for the firm period is about USD 58.1 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
DUBAI/DOHA, June 7 The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday, threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards Doha with up to 15 years in prison and barring entry to Qataris.