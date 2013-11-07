OSLO Nov 7 PROSAFE SE

* On 6 November 2013 the Board of Directors resolved to declare an interim dividend equivalent to USD 0.15 per share to shareholders of record as of 15 November 2013.

* The shares will trade ex-dividend on 13 November 2013. The dividend will be paid in the form of NOK 0.89 per share on 27 November 2013. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)