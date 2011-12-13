OSLO Dec 13 Oslo-listed offshore services group Prosafe SE has received a contract extension for its Safe Hibernia semi-submersible accommodation and service rig to be used at Pemex' Cantarell field in Mexico, the firm said.

The extension, by the Cotemar Group, is by 744 days, through to end of 2013 and the value of the deal is about $39.4 million, Prosafe said on Tuesday.