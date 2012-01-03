OSLO Jan 3 Norway's Prosafe has been awarded a 150-day contract by A/S Norske Shell to provide its Regalia rig for accommodation support at the Draugen Topside Campaign Project off Norway, it said on Tuesday.

The company said on-site operations are to commence in late April 2013. In addition, Prosafe has granted A/S Norske Shell a 30-day option.

It said the total value of the contract for the firm period was about $55.1 million.