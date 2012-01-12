OSLO Jan 12 Prosafe, which owns and operates semi-submersible rigs to house offshore oil workers, said on Thursday that 79.8 percent of its rig fleet was in service in the fourth quarter of 2011.

In October, the company reported a third-quarter rig utilisation rate of 91 percent.

Prosafe said its Safe Scandinavia rig was out of service for 21 days in the fourth quarter while mobilising for duty in the Valhall field off Norway. The Safe Concordia was five days off hire so its dynamic positioning system could be modified. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)