OSLO Jan 24 Oslo-listed offshore services firm Prosafe said on Tuesday its 500 million Norwegian crown ($85.31 million) five-year bond issue had been "substantially" oversubscribed.

The company said in a statement that the unsecured bond issue, arranged by Arctic Securities, Nordea Markets and Pareto Securities, has an expected maturity date on Feb. 8, 2017 and will be used for refinancing of an older bond and for "general corporate purposes." ($1 = 5.8613 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)