OSLO, July 24 Norwegian offshore accommodation provider Prosafe said on Tuesday its second-quarter rig utilization rate was 78 percent, down from 83 percent in the first quarter.

The dayrate for Safe Concordia, which is adjusted monthly, was $141,000 in the second quarter, down from $144,500 in the first quarter, it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)