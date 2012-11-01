OSLO Nov 1 Offshore accommodation provider
Prosafe reported third-quarter earnings in line with
expectations on Thursday and said its market outlook remained
positive.
The Oslo-listed company said earnings before interest and
taxes (EBIT) fell to $66.5 million from $69 million a year
earlier and came in line with analysts' average forecast for
$65.9 million.
"The general outlook for the accommodation rig market is
positive," Prosafe said in a statement. "The trend of increasing
field life continues, resulting in a growing need for services
related to maintenance and modification projects."
Prosafe also declared a dividend of $0.133.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)