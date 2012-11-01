OSLO Nov 1 Offshore accommodation provider Prosafe reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Thursday and said its market outlook remained positive.

The Oslo-listed company said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to $66.5 million from $69 million a year earlier and came in line with analysts' average forecast for $65.9 million.

"The general outlook for the accommodation rig market is positive," Prosafe said in a statement. "The trend of increasing field life continues, resulting in a growing need for services related to maintenance and modification projects."

Prosafe also declared a dividend of $0.133. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)