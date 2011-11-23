* Lorin Reisner to lead criminal division

Nov 23 A top Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer is leaving the world of civil enforcement to lead the criminal division of the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, according to an email reviewed by Reuters.

Lorin Reisner, the deputy director of the SEC's enforcement division since August 2009, will likely start his new position early in the new year, the email said.

"He (Reisner) made a real difference in our efforts to hold wrongdoers accountable, lessen the suffering of victim-investors and reinforce the public's faith in its governmental institutions," the SEC's enforcement director, Robert Khuzami, said in the email announcing the departure.

At the SEC, Reisner was the lead lawyer in the agency's April 2010 lawsuit against Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N) and Fabrice Tourre, a vice president at the bank. Goldman settled with the SEC in July 2010 for $550 million without admitting wrongdoing.

Reisner will replace Richard Zabel, who became Manhattan U.S. attorney Preet Bharara's deputy earlier this year.

With over 150 attorneys, the criminal division handles cases ranging from financial fraud, such as the successful prosecution earlier this year of hedge fund tycoon Raj Rajaratnam, to international narcotics and terrorism cases.

Prior to joining the Washington D.C.-based market regulator, Reisner had been a partner at the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton in New York since 1996. He was also an assistant U.S. attorney in the Manhattan office from 1990 to 1994. (Reporting by Sarah Lynch in Washington and Basil Katz in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)