(Adds quotes from the prosecutors, statement from Boies, background on prosecutors)

By Joseph Ax

NEW YORK Jan 12 Two federal prosecutors who have led several high-profile fraud cases, including the government's criminal investigation of Bernard Madoff, are leaving the U.S. Justice Department to join prominent law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner, according to an announcement Reuters reviewed before its public release.

Matthew Schwartz and John Zach, who spent nearly a decade as prosecutors in New York, will head a white-collar defense and investigations practice in New York, the firm will announce on Monday. A third prosecutor, Peter Skinner, is also joining the new practice.

Schwartz and Zach prosecuted five former Madoff aides for aiding the fraudster's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. A federal jury found the employees guilty in March.

In addition, Schwartz has led the pending case against two former JPMorgan Chase & Co traders accused of covering up trading positions that cost the bank $6.2 billion in the "London Whale" scandal.

Schwartz's departure comes just weeks after Eugene Ingoglia, the other lead prosecutor in the London Whale case, left the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara for private practice.

Schwartz also led the Justice Department's investigation into JPMorgan, Madoff's longtime bank, resulting in $2.6 billion in civil and criminal penalties and a deferred prosecution agreement.

More recently, Schwartz prosecuted former Commerzbank AG banker Chan Ming Fon in a case Reuters reported was tied to a wider probe of the German bank and its possible connection to the massive Olympus Corp accounting fraud. Fon has pleaded guilty for his role and is cooperating with authorities, according to court filings.

Zach, meanwhile, helped lead the government's insider trading investigation of the former SAC Capital, which has resulted in the conviction of eight employees. The firm itself agreed last year to plead guilty and pay $1.2 billion.

Skinner worked in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office terrorism unit after years prosecuting organized crime.

The move adds to a roster of former government lawyers at New York-based Boies, known for its focus on litigation and led by famed attorney David Boies. Among other high-profile cases, Boies represented Al Gore in his Supreme Court battle with George W. Bush over the 2000 presidential election results and helped overturn California's gay marriage ban.

It is highly unusual for a group of prosecutors to join a private law firm as a team.

Last week, the three men spoke with Reuters ahead of the public announcement and said their friendship had helped lead to the decision to leave together.

"We're definitely a package deal," Schwartz said.

Schwartz said the trio's experience in prosecuting money laundering cases, including Bank Secrecy Act violations, would prove valuable to financial institution clients as the U.S. government steps up its efforts in that area.

"The Justice Department is putting a lot of focus on money laundering," he said. "This is the next thing."

In a statement, Boies said the three would "add substantially to our deep and talented bench for handling white collar, investigative, and regulatory matters at the highest levels throughout the world." (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)