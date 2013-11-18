BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Prosensa Holding NV : * Announces third quarter 2013 financial results and recent corporate
developments * Q3 revenue EUR 2.4 million versus EUR 2.3 million * Qtrly net loss for Q3 was EUR 4.3 million compared to EUR 1.8 million for the
comparable periods in 2012 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: