FRANKFURT Dec 23 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has agreed to sell its east European TV and radio stations, the group said on Monday, without disclosing the financial details of the transaction.

In Romania, ProSieben sold a portfolio of TV and radio channels to Greece's Antenna Group, while one asset in the country, TV station Prima TV, was acquired by local entrepreneur Cristian Burci, it said.

In addition, ProSieben also divested Hungarian TV stations TV2, FEM 3, PRO4 and Super TV2. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)