BRIEF-Xilinx says CEO Moshe Gavrielov's 2017 total compensation was $6.3 mln
Xilinx says CEO Moshe Gavrielov's 2017 total compensation $6.3 million versus $5.9 million in 2016 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Dec 28 The German cartel office said on Friday it would fine media companies ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group for a total of 55 million euros ($72.72 million).
The watchdog said both companies agreed in 2005/2006 to encrypt their standard definition free-television signals and charge customers a fee, which is contrary to competition rules. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Harro ten Wolde)
Conduent Inc says elected Florham Park, N.J. as global headquarters