FRANKFURT May 10 Commercial broadcaster
ProSiebenSat1 reported quarterly results slightly
above forecasts, boosted by higher advertising revenue at its
core German-speaking TV business, and affirmed its 2012 outlook.
First-quarter recurring earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose almost 9 percent to
141.6 million euros ($183.11 million), compared with a consensus
forecast of 138 million in a Reuters poll.
ProSieben reiterated it anticipates a medium single-digit
percentage growth in sales this year, adding recurring EBITDA
should exceed 850 million euros.
The company, which competes with Bertelsmann-owned
RTL Group, said first-quarter sales rose 6.5 percent
to 634.8 million euros.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)