MUNICH May 12 ProSiebenSat.1's shareholders have rejected the broadcaster's proposed management pay system, supervisory board Chairman Werner Brandt said at the group's annual general meeting on Friday.

Shareholders representing about two thirds of votes at the meeting rejected the system, he said.

A spokeswoman for the company said the shareholder vote was not legally binding, but added that the supervisory board would look at the structure and transparency of management pay. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)