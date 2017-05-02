FRANKFURT May 2 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications Inc will join forces to stream TV shows via Internet and wireless services in Germany.

The two companies said on Tuesday they had created a 50-50 joint venture, which would also be open to other partners.

ProSieben will contribute its current mobile TV offering, which includes its flagship channels ProSieben and SAT.1 as well as kabel eins and sixx. Discovery will bring its free-to-air channels DMAX and TLC.

The streaming service will be available later this year, the companies said in a statement.

At a later stage, sports content will be added, including Germany's Bundesliga soccer matches and the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, for which Discovery has broadcasting rights.

Last year Discovery snatched rights to show some Friday, Sunday and Monday Bundesliga soccer matches for four years starting in the 2017/18 season.

Gunnar Wiedenfels started this month as Discovery's new financial head after working for less than two years in the same position at ProSiebenSat.1 (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Jason Neely)