FRANKFURT May 2 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications Inc
will join forces to stream TV shows via Internet and
wireless services in Germany.
The two companies said on Tuesday they had created a 50-50
joint venture, which would also be open to other partners.
ProSieben will contribute its current mobile TV offering,
which includes its flagship channels ProSieben and SAT.1 as well
as kabel eins and sixx. Discovery will bring its free-to-air
channels DMAX and TLC.
The streaming service will be available later this year, the
companies said in a statement.
At a later stage, sports content will be added, including
Germany's Bundesliga soccer matches and the 2018 Olympic Winter
Games, for which Discovery has broadcasting rights.
Last year Discovery snatched rights to show some Friday,
Sunday and Monday Bundesliga soccer matches for four years
starting in the 2017/18 season.
Gunnar Wiedenfels started this month as Discovery's new
financial head after working for less than two years in the same
position at ProSiebenSat.1
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Jason Neely)