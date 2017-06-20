FRANKFURT, June 20 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 said it had agreed to sell Etraveli
Holding to CVC Capital Partners as part of a review of
its online travel businesses.
Etraveli has an enterprise value of 508 million euros ($567
million), having grown from 235 million when ProSieben bought
the business in 2015, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
It said the deconsolidation of Sweden-based Etraveli,
expected in the third quarter, would prompt it to adjust its
2018 targets, adding it would provide details on the revision at
its Capital Markets Day on Dec. 6.
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Thomas Escritt)