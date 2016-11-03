FRANKFURT Nov 3 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 reported higher-than-expected
quarterly core profit on Thursday, helped by its digital
operations and advertising income from its German-language
television business.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), excluding special items from continuing operations,
rose 13 percent to 202 million euros ($224.50 million) in the
third quarter to the end of September, just ahead of the average
analyst estimate of 198 million euros in a Reuters poll.
ProSieben said it still expected revenues to rise by at
least 15 percent this year, while recurring EBITDA and
underlying net income will exceed the previous year's level.
The broadcaster of "Germany's Next Top Model" hosted by
Heidi Klum and diet programme "The Biggest Loser", earlier this
month said that it expects to lose ground to rivals in the
German TV advertising market this year, overshadowing an
increase of its forecasts for overall sales as its online
businesses got a boost from TV promotions.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)