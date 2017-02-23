FRANKFURT Feb 23 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 predicts another record year on the
back of a strong German economy, which will feed into its
advertising revenues after its 2016 core profit and revenues
beat expectations.
The company reported a 10-percent rise in 2016 recurring
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to 1.018 billion euros ($1.07 billion) on 17 percent
higher sales of 3.799 billion euros.
That was slightly above average expectations of analysts in
a Reuters poll.
"ProSiebenSat.1 Group, supported by a German domestic
economy that continues to be positive, has made a good start to
the first quarter of 2017. The Group is confident of continuing
to grow substantially in 2017," it said in a statement on
Thursday.
The broadcaster of hit shows such as "Germany's Next Top
Model" and "Galileo" said it expects revenues to rise by at
least a high-single-digit percentage in 2017, while recurring
EBITDA and underlying net profit will be higher than in 2016.
($1 = 0.9476 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)