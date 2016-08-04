* Q2 recurring EBITDA 254 mln vs 249 mln avg in Reuters poll

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 on Thursday reported a higher then expected second-quarter core profit as its digital acquisitions started to pay off on the back of a positive economy in its German-speaking markets.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items from continuing operations, rose to 254 million euros ($283 million) in the quarter ending June 30, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 249 million euros in a Reuters poll.

ProSieben said it still expected revenues to rise by more than 10 percent this year, while recurring EBITDA and underlying net income are expected to exceed the previous year's level.

"ProSiebenSat.1 is benefiting from a positive macroeconomic environment in its German-speaking markets," the company said in a statement.

"The group is therefore confirming its full-year forecast even after Great Britain's referendum on leaving the EU."

The broadcaster of hit shows such as Germany's Next Top Model and owner of video-on-demand platform Maxdome said it anticipates net growth of between 2 and 3 percent for the TV advertising market in 2016.

ProSieben also owns television production company Red Arrow and online price comparison web portal Verivox.

Its shares are expected to open 1 percent higher, according to premarket data at brokerage Lang & Schwarz, with the German blue chip index seen opening 0.7 percent higher.

