FRANKFURT Feb 23 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 said on Thursday it was looking into
where to go with it travel business, which the company said
operates in a very competitive market.
"ProSiebenSat.1 is currently examining various strategic
options for the commerce vertical Online Travel," the company
said in its annual results statement, without providing more
details.
A ProSiebenSat.1 spokesman declined to elaborate.
The broadcaster's travel business, which includes Internet
portals such as etraveli, mydays and weg.de, grew 75 percent to
316 million euros ($333.54 million) in 2016, accounting for more
than a third of the group's digital external revenues.
($1 = 0.9474 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Joern Poltz; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)