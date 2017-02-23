FRANKFURT Feb 23 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Thursday it was looking into where to go with it travel business, which the company said operates in a very competitive market.

"ProSiebenSat.1 is currently examining various strategic options for the commerce vertical Online Travel," the company said in its annual results statement, without providing more details.

A ProSiebenSat.1 spokesman declined to elaborate.

The broadcaster's travel business, which includes Internet portals such as etraveli, mydays and weg.de, grew 75 percent to 316 million euros ($333.54 million) in 2016, accounting for more than a third of the group's digital external revenues.

($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Joern Poltz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)