BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
FRANKFURT, April 26 Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday its strategy chief Ralf Schremper was leaving the broadcaster at the end of July to become a partner at Oakley Capital Private Equity in London.
Two people familiar with the situation had told Reuters last week about Schremper's impending departure, the latest in a series of management resignations at the company.
ProSiebenSat.1 also said on Wednesday that incoming finance chief Jan Kemper would take on responsibility for the company's M&A business from August, in addition to his existing duties. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes