* ProSieben says now sees 2015 sales of about 2.85 bln euros
* Previously saw 2015 sales at about 2.65 bln euros
* Sees annual revenue rising by 1 bln euros in 2018 vs 2012
* Digital business to account for 30 pct of revenues by 2018
FRANKFURT, Oct 15 German commercial broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 raised its 2015 sales goal and
unveiled new medium-term financial targets, banking on further
rapid growth in digital entertainment.
ProSieben is benefiting from encouraging customers of its
television services to also use its digital businesses, which
include online videos, games, music and fan communities on
social network sites, and vice-versa.
It said on Tuesday it saw annual revenues from continuing
operations reaching about 2.85 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in
2015, compared with initial plans for 2.65 billion.
With consumers increasingly using smartphones and tablet
computers to watch videos and listen to music, broadcasters such
as ProSieben and its rival RTL Group are
expanding their online media offerings to win viewers.
ProSieben may, for instance, roll out new shows on its
online platforms such as video-on-demand service Maxdome or
MyVideo, its answer to Google's YouTube, rather than on
TV.
At the same time, it uses hard-to-sell advertising slots at
its TV stations to promote its online services or the online
shops of companies with which it cooperates, such as Zalando,
Europe's biggest online fashion retailer.
ProSieben expects the amount of time that consumers on
average spend watching online videos every day to double to 40
minutes by 2018 from currently 20 minutes. It says that will
come on top of regular TV watching rather than replacing it.
By 2018, ProSieben expects its annual revenue to rise by 1
billion euros from last year's 2.36 billion, while recurring
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(recurring EBITDA) will grow by an average mid single-digit
percentage every year.
ProSieben's managers said the third quarter of this year,
which ended on Sept. 30, was very satisfactory and that the
fourth quarter had started as expected.
They also affirmed an outlook for 2013 recurring EBITDA to
rise from last year's 744.8 million euros.
ProSieben's shares eased by 1.4 percent to 33.13 euros, with
traders saying that investors had hoped for more concrete
comments on business in the third quarter.
Its digital business will account for about 30 percent of
group sales by 2018, compared with 15 percent last year, it
said.
To secure future growth, the company also wants to expand
its digital business via further bolt-on acquisitions after
earlier this year investing in mydays.de, a website offering
unusual gifts such as skydiving lessons, an outing in a race car
or courses in forensic investigation.
"But don't expect a huge cash-out for transformative M&A
(deals)," Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said.
($1 = 0.7361 euros)
