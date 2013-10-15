BRIEF-Starhub says Starhub Mobile provisionally awarded 60 MHz of spectrum
* Starhub Mobile Pte Ltd has been provisionally awarded 60 MHz of spectrum at a total price of S$349.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Oct 15 German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is eyeing bolt-on acquisitions to expand its digital business but they will not be major transformative deals, its chief executive said.
"If we were to do a bolt-on acquisition we would really ask ourselves whether this would be appreciated by the capital market... Don't expect huge cash out for transformative M&A," Thomas Ebeling told analysts during the company's Capital Markets Day on Tuesday.
Finance chief Axel Salzmann said the company could also distribute cash to shareholders via share buybacks but was not obligated to do so. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
* Starhub Mobile Pte Ltd has been provisionally awarded 60 MHz of spectrum at a total price of S$349.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has been provisionally awarded 700 MHz, 900 MHz spectrum lots at a total price of S$208 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquired maximum allowable spectrum in the 700 mhz, 900 mhz and 2.5ghz bands for s$ 563.7m at the general spectrum auction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: