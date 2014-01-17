* Prosieben could enter DAX in September
* Shares sold at 34.75 euros apiece
* Prosieben shares trade above placement price
(Recasts with DAX entry, adds detail, background, quote)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Jan 17 Buyout groups KKR and
Permira have sold their remaining stake in German
broadcaster ProsiebenSat.1, potentially paving the
way for its inclusion in the country's blue chip DAX index later
this year.
The private equity firms reaped proceeds of 1.26 billion
euros ($1.7 billion) from the sale of their combined 17 percent
stake, which was placed with unnamed investors at 34.75 euros a
share, completing their gradual exit.
Prosieben shares traded at 35.10 euros by 0900 GMT on
Friday, a premium to the placing price. Traders said investors
were speculating the broadcaster - whose shares are now 100
percent in free float - could join the DAX later this
year.
ICF index specialist Klaus Stabel said Prosieben could
replace mining group K+S in the September review of
the DAX's composition, adding that the broadcaster's market
capitalisation and trading liquidity had been too low for a
fast-track inclusion in March.
KKR and Permira in 2006 bought a controlling stake in
ProSieben and merged it with SBS Broadcasting, a media group
they had acquired a year earlier. Since then they have been
disposing of their investment in stages.
ProSieben shares have advanced 47 percent over the last 12
months, outperforming a 41 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600
Media index.
In October, Prosieben raised its 2015 sales goal, banking on
further rapid growth in digital entertainment. ProSieben is
benefiting from encouraging customers of its television services
to also use its digital businesses, which include online videos,
games, music and fan communities on social network sites, and
vice-versa.
With consumers increasingly using smartphones and tablet
computers to watch videos and listen to music, broadcasters such
as ProSieben and its rival RTL Group are
expanding their online media offerings to win viewers.
The stock was placed by bookrunners Deutsche Bank
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
($1 = 0.7352 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Kirsti
Knolle; Editing by David Holmes)