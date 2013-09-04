FRANKFURT, Sept 4 KKR and Permira
, the controlling owners of ProSiebenSat.1,
have sold a quarter of their stake in the German free-to-air
broadcaster at 30.67 euros ($40) apiece, a person familiar with
the transaction said on Wednesday.
The private equity firms had to grant investors - who mainly
came from the U.S. and the UK - a discount of about 5 percent in
the sale of 25 million ProSieben shares. That was slightly more
than originally planned.
After the placement, KKR and Permira retain a combined stake
of 33 percent in ProSiebenSat.1.