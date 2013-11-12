FRANKFURT Nov 12 ProsiebenSat.1
shareholders KKR and Permira are selling a
stake worth up to 1.12 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the
German free-to-air broadcaster, the offer document, which was
seen by Reuters on Tuesday, shows.
Around 35 million shares are being placed with investors at
a price range of between 31.53 euros to 32.10 euros
($42.37-$43.13) a share, the offer document shows.
J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are in charge
of the accelerated bookbuilding process, the document said.
In September, the controlling owners of ProsiebenSat.1
, KKR and Permira, already had sold
a quarter of their stake in broadcaster. With the new placement,
their combined stake would fall to 17 percent.