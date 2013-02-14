BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
FRANKFURT Feb 14 A holding company controlled by private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Permira has placed shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG at 24.60 euros apiece, two traders said on Thursday.
The holding company, Lavena Holding 1 GmbH, said late on Wednesday it would sell the rest of its non-voting preference shares in broadcaster ProSieben to pay down debt.
Shares in ProSieben have gained 35 percent over the past year and closed at 25.24 euros on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Andreas Lentz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.