FRANKFURT Feb 14 A holding company controlled by private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Permira has placed shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG at 24.60 euros apiece, two traders said on Thursday.

The holding company, Lavena Holding 1 GmbH, said late on Wednesday it would sell the rest of its non-voting preference shares in broadcaster ProSieben to pay down debt.

Shares in ProSieben have gained 35 percent over the past year and closed at 25.24 euros on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Andreas Lentz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)