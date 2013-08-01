FRANKFURT Aug 1 Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 expects the German television ad market to grow slightly in the current year.

ProSieben's Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling told reporters on Thursday the German ad market gained 0.6 percent in the first half of the year, adding he expected television and online advertising to continue to win in the overall ad market at the expense of print media. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)