FRANKFURT Aug 8 A German court on Wednesday
prevented media conglomerates ProSiebenSat1 and RTL
from creating a joint online TV platform, confirming a verdict
by the German cartel watchdog.
Germany's Bundeskartellamt last year ruled that RTL, which
is controlled by Bertelsmann, and ProSieben could not
set up the platform as it would dominate too much of the
market's TV advertising revenues.
ProSieben and RTL Deutschland, the German operation of
pan-European broadcaster RTL Group, sought to create a
platform that would enable users to view programmes of both
broadcasters up to seven days after their original broadcast
free of charge, similar to online video service Hulu in the
United States.
Hulu offers programmes such as 'The Daily Show' and 'The
Office', and is one of the country's most popular websites.
ProSiebenSat1 and RTL had no immediate comment.
