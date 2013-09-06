BRIEF-Comcast planning online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
(Corrects typographical error in spelling of KKR's name in last paragraph)
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Telegraaf Media Groep is selling its entire stake in German free-to-air broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 that it last valued at 230.8 million euros ($302.8 million) on its books, the Dutch media company said in a statement.
Telegraaf said the 13.13 million shares amounted to an interest of roughly 6 percent of the stock in ProSieben.
Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner, the company said.
Earlier this week KKR and Permira sold a quarter of their stake, divesting 11 percent of the shares in the broadcaster in a placement that was worth roughly 800 million euros. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Christoph Steitz and David Holmes)
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown on alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.