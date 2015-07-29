FRANKFURT, July 29 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and publisher Axel Springer said they have no further tie-up plans beyond a project for digital start-ups that they announced on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the two companies had reignited talks over a merger, seeking to consolidate their push into digital media, a decade after such a deal was derailed by regulatory hurdles.

But spokespeople for both companies said only digital projects were currently being discussed.

"In our talks with ProSiebenSat.1 we have focused on strong cooperation in the digital area," an Axel Springer spokeswoman said. "There are no further plans."

A ProSiebenSat.1 spokesman also said there were no plans for other tie-ups beyond Wednesday's announced start-up project.