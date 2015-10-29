FRANKFURT Oct 29 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 signed a new long-term deal with Disney, underpinning its popular offering that lifted its audience share to 30.1 percent, the highest it has achieved in a third quarter for 15 years.

ProSieben raised its full-year sales forecast, saying on Thursday it now expected low double-digit percentage growth, versus its previous forecast for a high single-digit increase, after third-quarter sales rose by a better-than-expected 17 percent.

The agreement with Disney gives it access to new Hollywood blockbusters such as the latest Captain America movie and future Star Wars films and includes for the first time exclusive access to selected ABC Studios series for pay-TV and video-on-demand.

"The deal with one of the world's largest media corporations is an important strategic step and strengthens our competitive position for the long term," ProSieben's head of programming acquisitions, Ruediger Boess, said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)