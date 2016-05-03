FRANKFURT May 3 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Tuesday its first-quarter core profit rose 12 percent, helped by higher television advertising income and a jump in its digital business, which includes ecommerce and video on demand.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items from continuing operations rose to 170 million euros ($195.81 million) in the quarter ending March 31.

That was broadly in line with the average analyst estimate of 169 million euros in a Reuters poll.

"The Group continued to benefit from a positive economic and industry environment and dynamic business over Easter," ProSieben said in a statement.

ProSieben said it still expected revenues to rise by more than 10 percent this year, while recurring EBITDA and underlying net income are expected to exceed the previous year's level.

This year's results will be fuelled by a net growth of between 2 and 3 percent in the TV advertising market, the broadcaster of hit shows such as "Germany's Next Top Model" and "The Biggest Loser" said.

($1 = 0.8682 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)