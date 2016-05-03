FRANKFURT May 3 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 said on Tuesday its first-quarter core
profit rose 12 percent, helped by higher television advertising
income and a jump in its digital business, which includes
ecommerce and video on demand.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) excluding special items from continuing operations rose
to 170 million euros ($195.81 million) in the quarter ending
March 31.
That was broadly in line with the average analyst estimate
of 169 million euros in a Reuters poll.
"The Group continued to benefit from a positive economic and
industry environment and dynamic business over Easter,"
ProSieben said in a statement.
ProSieben said it still expected revenues to rise by more
than 10 percent this year, while recurring EBITDA and underlying
net income are expected to exceed the previous year's level.
This year's results will be fuelled by a net growth of
between 2 and 3 percent in the TV advertising market, the
broadcaster of hit shows such as "Germany's Next Top Model" and
"The Biggest Loser" said.
($1 = 0.8682 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)