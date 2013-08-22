EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT Aug 22 KKR and Permira are looking to wind down their stake in German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 after failing to find a buyer for all the shares, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
A gradual exit by the holding company controlled by the two private equity firms has become easier following the conversion of ProSieben's non-voting preference shares into more liquid voting common shares, which have been trading since Monday.
KKR and Permira bought a controlling stake in ProSiebenSat.1 in 2006 and merged it with SBS Broadcasting, a media group they had acquired a year earlier. They currently hold 44 percent of ProSiebenSat.1 between them.
"They prefer to sell to long-term investors," one of the sources said.
Permira and KKR declined to comment.
ProSieben shares have gained 50 percent this year, outperforming the European media benchmark, which is up 17 percent.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.