MUNICH, July 6 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and German publishing house Axel Springer are in early-stage merger talks, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The news of the merger talks was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

ProSieben declined to comment while Axel Springer was not immediately available for comment on Monday evening.

