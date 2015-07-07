* Merger hopes revived in much-changed media landscape
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 7 Germany's top TV
broadcaster and the country's biggest newspaper publisher are
again testing the waters for a potential merger that would need
to negotiate the same regulatory hurdles that derailed a deal a
decade ago.
Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and Axel Springer
have reignited talks with the aim of consolidating
their push into digital media markets, sources said late on
Monday.
Though the previous attempt at a tie-up was blocked by
competition authorities and media watchdog KEK, which feared the
combined company would have too much influence on public
opinion, the ever-increasing prominence of online rivals such as
Netflix, Amazon and Google presents
a much-changed media landscape.
Though a deal would make more sense now as the companies
look to tap in to a consumer base that increasingly use
smartphones and tablet computers to get news, watch videos and
listen to music, the traditional competition concerns and the
view of KEK will still be in sharp focus.
And the situation is further complicated by Springer's
assertion on Tuesday that majority owner Friede Springer, the
company founder's widow, would not give up control. However, it
stopped short of denying outright that it was in talks with
ProSieben. The broadcaster, meanwhile, has been equally reticent
on whether discussions have taken place.
Beyond the economic and jobs impact, any proposed deal would
also be examined for its potential effects on journalism and
civic debate in Germany.
"At first sight, it would look like any deal would have no
chance of going through," said Ian Whittaker, an analyst with
Liberium Capital in London. "I think the difference now from ten
years ago can be summarised in one word: Google."
ADVERTISING POWERHOUSE
A merger between the publisher of Europe's best-selling
tabloid, Bild, and the broadcaster of mass-market hits such as
Germany's Next Topmodel would create a German powerhouse in
advertising that could better compete with the likes of Google.
Yet KEK's latest annual report on media concentration cites
a ruling by the German Constitutional Court last year as
reaffirming the view that TV remains the dominant force in
shaping public opinion, rejecting arguments that the time
consumers spend on Internet sites alters that analysis.
Still, much has changed from a decade ago, starting with the
relative size of the two companies. While Springer was once in
the driver's seat of any combination, the value of ProSieben has
surged to twice that of Springer.
While Springer's share price has risen by about 50 percent
to a market capitalisation of 4.7 billion euros ($5.2 billion),
ProSieben's value has more than tripled to 9.8 billion euros.
The groups generated combined revenue of 5.88 billion euros
last year, with Springer accounting for 3 billion euros.
Responding to reports of the merger talks, Springer said in
a statement on Tuesday that it is sticking with plans to change
its legal structure to allow the Springer family to retain
control of the group, even if the family's holdings fall below a
majority from its current level around 57 percent.
"Speculation regarding a relinquishment of control is
completely unfounded," the company said, though it declined to
comment directly on the "substance of market speculation".
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that merger
talks were in their very early stages and any potential deal was
months rather than weeks away.
INTENSE SCRUTINY
Shares in Axel Springer jumped as much as 8.5 percent on
Tuesday, settling back to a gain of 2.6 percent at 48.09 euros
by 1435 GMT. ProSieben was down 0.6 percent at 44.17 euros.
Analysts had little doubt that a tie-up would face intense
regulatory scrutiny. Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Andrea Beneventi
said in a research note to clients that a combination of the two
would control 23 percent of the 15 billion euro German
advertising market.
"(That) almost a quarter of the advertising market (would
be) in the hands of a single group clearly raises a red flag,"
Beneventi wrote.
Liberium's Whittaker, meanwhile, said that it is the core
businesses rather than digital operations that would be of
concern to competition regulators.
"One way around the competition issues would be to look at a
deal that would combine the digital businesses of the two
companies into a new structure," he said. "This may also address
Springer's comments that the family is not willing to give up
control."
A person familiar with the situation told Reuters the
Springer family is unlikely ever to hand over control.
"Springer and junior partner, these two terms don't go
together," the source said.
Whittaker's view was echoed by others, with one media banker
saying: "Both are old-fashioned media companies with a dash of
digital media. Combining them does not necessarily make them
stronger in the digital area ... a merger with a company from
the new media space would make much more sense.
"There is a certain logic to the deal (for international
scale), but there are also a truckful of stones on the road."
