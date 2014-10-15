FRANKFURT Oct 15 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday it would reach its
2015 revenue growth target earlier as its digital unit was
performing much better than expected.
ProSiebenSat.1 said in a statement that its target to have
added 800 million euros ($1.01 bln) in sales by 2015 from the
2010 level would already be reached at the end of this year.
Citing positive business performance in the third quarter
and the good start into the fourth quarter, ProSieben also
raised its 2014 revenue forecast.
It now expects 2014 revenues to increase in the high
single-digit percentage range. Previously ProSieben expected
revenues to increase in the mid to high single-digit percentage
range.
(1 US dollar = 0.7907 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)