* Says to reach 2015 revenue growth target by end-2014
* Raises 2014 revenue outlook
* Shares indicated to open 4 pct higher
(Adds comment, shares, background about market)
FRANKFURT, Oct 15 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday it would reach its
2015 revenue growth target early as its digital unit was
performing much better than expected.
The broadcaster, which competes with RTL Group,
benefits from consumers increasingly using smartphones and
tablet computers to watch videos and listen to music.
ProSiebenSat.1 said in a statement that its target of
lifting annual sales by 800 million euros ($1.01 billion) from
the 2010 level by 2015 would already be reached at the end of
this year.
"We are on an excellent path with the expansion of our
digital business, the interlinking of our audio-visual content
and the development of innovative business models," ProSieben's
Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said in a statement.
Citing its positive business performance in the third
quarter and a good start to the fourth quarter, ProSieben also
raised its 2014 revenue forecast.
It now expects its annual revenues to increase by a high
single-digit percentage this year, compared with a previous
forecast for a medium to high single-digit percentage rise.
ProSiebenSat.1 shares were indicated to open 4 percent
higher, according to pre-market data, with the German blue chip
seen opening 0.2 percent higher.
($1 = 0.7907 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and
Maria Sheahan)