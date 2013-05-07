BRIEF-Siili Solutions buys Omenia for about EUR 2.1 million
* PURCHASE PRICE ABOUT EUR 2.1 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT May 7 German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 reported faster than expected revenue growth for the first quarter, driven by television advertising income in German-speaking countries.
Revenues from continuing operations rose 13 percent to 562.8 million euros ($734.82 million), beating an average analyst estimate of 543 million in a Reuters poll.
Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, from continuing operations rose almost 5 percent to 128 million euros ($167.12 million), in line with consensus.
The results exclude ProSiebenSat.1's Scandinavian activities, which it sold earlier this year for $1.7 billion.
The company said it still expects 2013 EBITDA, excluding special items from continuing operations to be higher than last year's 744.8 million euros.
($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* PURCHASE PRICE ABOUT EUR 2.1 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rogers Communications Inc.'s (Rogers) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Mid-2x Leverage by 2018 Rogers' credit profile remains weak with leverage beyond current rating guidance at the end of the first quarter 2017 at 3.0 times (x). However, Fitch believes Rogers is committed to a de-leveraging pat