FRANKFURT May 7 German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 reported faster than expected revenue growth for the first quarter, driven by television advertising income in German-speaking countries.

Revenues from continuing operations rose 13 percent to 562.8 million euros ($734.82 million), beating an average analyst estimate of 543 million in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, from continuing operations rose almost 5 percent to 128 million euros ($167.12 million), in line with consensus.

The results exclude ProSiebenSat.1's Scandinavian activities, which it sold earlier this year for $1.7 billion.

The company said it still expects 2013 EBITDA, excluding special items from continuing operations to be higher than last year's 744.8 million euros.

($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)