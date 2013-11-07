FRANKFURT Nov 7 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 warned earnings growth would slow in
the fourth quarter as it steps up investments in its online
products.
"Due to the investments, the earnings growth rate in the
current fourth quarter will likely be lower than in the first
nine months," the company said in a statement.
ProSieben said it still expected a record result in 2013.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations, excluding
special items, rose 7.1 percent to 151 million euros ($204.27
million), in-line with the average expectation in a Reuters
poll.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
