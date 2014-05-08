FRANKFURT May 8 German media group
ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 9.5 percent rise in
first-quarter core earnings on increasing advertising revenues
in its TV business, benefiting from the economic recovery.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation, excluding special items from continuing operations
(REBITDA) rose to 140 million euros ($194.92 million), slightly
ahead of the average of 135 million euros in a Reuters poll.
"We are benefiting across all business segments from the
continuing positive macroeconomic climate. That makes us
optimistic for the full year," said Chief Executive Thomas
Ebeling in a statement on Thursday.
ProSieben said it still expected 2014 revenue to rise by a
mid- to high-single-digit percentage, while it anticipated a
further increase in recurring EBITDA and consolidated underlying
net income.
As advertising budgets were shifted into April due to the
late Easter date, the broadcaster said it expected a
considerably stronger second quarter in TV advertising revenues.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins)