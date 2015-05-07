FRANKFURT May 7 German media group ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 9 percent increase in first-quarter core earnings on the back of a positive economic and industry environment in its German-speaking markets, where it managed to grow its television advertising revenues.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items, from continuing operations (REBITDA), rose to 152.7 million euros ($173 million), slightly below the average estimate of 154 million euros in a Reuters poll.

"We have had a good start to the new financial year. All three segments have developed positively," said Thomas Ebeling, ProSieben's chief executive.

"The digital business is growing dynamically, and also our production pillar has seen significant increase."

The broadcaster said it still aimed to increase revenues by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage this year. Recurring EBITDA and underlying net income are again expected to exceed last year's, ProSieben said. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)