* Q3 Recurring EBITDA 151 mln euros in line with view
* Says earnings growth rate to slow in Q4
* Still sees record result in 2013
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 warned earnings growth would slow in
the fourth quarter as it steps up investments in its online
products.
With consumers increasingly using smartphones and tablet
computers to watch videos and listen to music, broadcasters such
as ProSieben and its rival RTL Group are
expanding their online media offerings to win viewers.
"Due to the investments, the earnings growth rate in the
current fourth quarter will likely be lower than in the first
nine months," the company said in a statement.
In the first nine months, recurring earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.3
percent.
Third-quarter EBITDA from continuing operations, excluding
special items, rose 7.1 percent to 151 million euros ($204.27
million), in-line with the average expectation in a Reuters
poll.
The broadcaster's digital products, which include online
video library Maxdome and online music service AMPYA, now
account for more than a fifth of revenues.
ProSieben said it still expected a record result in 2013.
Third-quarter revenue was up 13.9 percent at 576.9 million
euros, which was ahead of expectations.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Noah Barkin)