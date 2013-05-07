* Q1 revenues 562.8 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 543 mln

* Says German TV stations grew faster than market

* Sticks with 2013 outlook for higher EBITDA

FRANKFURT, May 7 German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 tightened its grip on the German television market in the first quarter, lifting revenues more than expected.

Revenues from continuing operations rose 13 percent to 562.8 million euros ($734.8 million), the company said on Tuesday, beating consensus for 543 million in a Reuters poll.

Fuelled by television shows such as singing talent contest "The Voice Kids" and crime series "Der letze Bulle", revenues in the German-speaking countries rose 4.7 percent to 441.1 million euros.

"The German TV stations grew stronger than the market," ProsSiebenSat.1 said in a statement. The growth rate was faster than the 2.2 percent recorded in the last three months of 2012 and declines seen in the second and third quarter.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items, from continuing operations rose almost 5 percent to 128 million euros ($167.12 million), in line with consensus.

The results exclude ProSiebenSat.1's Scandinavian activities, which it sold earlier this year for $1.7 billion.

The company said it still expected 2013 EBITDA excluding special items from continuing operations to be higher than last year's 744.8 million euros.

ProSieben's owners, private equity firms KKR and Permira are preparing an exit from the media group, with a placement of shares in the market or a sale of their stake to a media company among the possible options.