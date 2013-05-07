* Q1 revenues 562.8 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 543 mln
* Says German TV stations grew faster than market
* Sticks with 2013 outlook for higher EBITDA
FRANKFURT, May 7 German commercial broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 tightened its grip on the German
television market in the first quarter, lifting revenues more
than expected.
Revenues from continuing operations rose 13 percent to 562.8
million euros ($734.8 million), the company said on Tuesday,
beating consensus for 543 million in a Reuters poll.
Fuelled by television shows such as singing talent contest
"The Voice Kids" and crime series "Der letze Bulle", revenues in
the German-speaking countries rose 4.7 percent to 441.1 million
euros.
"The German TV stations grew stronger than the market,"
ProsSiebenSat.1 said in a statement. The growth rate was faster
than the 2.2 percent recorded in the last three months of 2012
and declines seen in the second and third quarter.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items, from
continuing operations rose almost 5 percent to 128 million euros
($167.12 million), in line with consensus.
The results exclude ProSiebenSat.1's Scandinavian
activities, which it sold earlier this year for $1.7 billion.
The company said it still expected 2013 EBITDA excluding
special items from continuing operations to be higher than last
year's 744.8 million euros.
ProSieben's owners, private equity firms KKR and
Permira are preparing an exit from the media group,
with a placement of shares in the market or a sale of their
stake to a media company among the possible options.