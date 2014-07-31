* Q2 core profit 219 mln euros vs 220 mln avg in Reuters poll

* Confirms full-year outlook for higher sales, profit

* Says increased lead in German TV advertising market (Adds CEO comment, outlook, detail)

FRANKFURT, July 31 German media group ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 4.8 percent increase in second-quarter core earnings, fuelled by rising TV-advertising income in its German-speaking markets.

The broadcaster on Thursday said the late arrival of Easter this year had a positive effect on advertising income, more than offsetting the negative impact of the soccer World Cup being broadcast by competitor TV channels.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items from continuing operations (REBITDA) rose to 219 million euros ($293.31 million), broadly in line with the average of 220 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The maker of hit shows such as "Germany's Next Top Model" and "The Voice of Germany" said it still expected 2014 revenue to rise by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage, while it anticipated a further increase in recurring EBITDA and consolidated underlying net income.

"We increased our revenues dynamically in all key areas in the second quarter and thus continued to grow profitably. Our TV advertising revenues rose again," said Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling in a statement. "For this reason we are starting the second half of the year optimistically."

The company, which competes with RTL Group, said it had increased its lead in the German TV advertising market share to 44.9 percent, up from 43.7 percent in the same period last year, helped by a strong market environment. ($1 = 0.7467 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould and Janet Lawrence)